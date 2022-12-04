Iranian authorities will review a law that requires all women to cover their heads in public, the country’s attorney general said on Saturday, according to AFP.

“Both parliament and the judiciary are working [on the matter]” Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said, adding that a review team met the parliament’s cultural commission to discuss the subject on Wednesday.

Montazeri made the statement two-and-a-half months after violent protests erupted in Iran triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of the country’s morality police for not wearing hijab.

Mahsa Amini, the Kurdish woman who died, had been detained on September 13 in the Iranian capital of Tehran by the police unit that enforces the country’s obligatory dress codes, including the compulsory wearing of the headscarf in public.

Officials say she died of heart attack on September 16 while in custody but critics believe she was physically assaulted on accusations of violating the hijab mandate.

The state security council of Iran’s interior ministry said that 200 persons have died in the protests, Reuters reported. Amirali Hajizadeh, a commander of the country’s Revolutionary Guards, said that 300 persons, including security officials, have been killed in the violence.

On Saturday, President Ebrahim Raisi said that the country’s republican and Islamic foundations were entrenched in the constitution. “But there are methods of implementing the constitution that can be flexible,” he said.

Since 1983, it has been obligatory for all women in Iran to cover their heads in public. The country’s main reformist party, the Union of Islamic Iran People Party, has been calling for the law mandating hijabs to be rescinded.