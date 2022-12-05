Voting for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls began at 8 am on Monday and will continue till 5 pm. This phase covers 93 seats in 14 districts, including Ahmedabad and Vadodara, across north and central regions.

Polling for the first phase for 89 constituencies in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1 with a voter turnout of 63.14%. The Election Commission has urged citizens in urban segments of Gujarat to vote in large numbers in the second phase to “compensate for low voting” in the first leg of the polls.

The results will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

In the second phase, 2.5 crore voters are eligible to vote. Over 800 candidates are contesting the polls.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to retain its 27-year-long rule in the state, while the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are attempting to wrest control on matters such as inflation and unemployment.

The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party are contesting all the 93 seats in the second phase. The Congress is contesting 90 seats and its alliance partner, the Nationalist Congress Party, two. Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party has fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party 44.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Preparations underway for Gujarat Assembly second phase polling, visuals from Nishan Public school, Ranip where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote#GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/B3iQCCiBVo — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Some of the prominent leaders contesting the polls include incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia constituency, Patidar leader Hardik Patel who is fighting on the BJP’s ticket from Viramgam and Alpesh Thakor from the Gandhinagar (South) seat.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting the Vadgam seat as a Congress candidate and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva is the nominee from Jetpur.

This phase will also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast their votes in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that the party’s candidate from Danta Assembly constituency, Kantibhai Kharadi, was attacked by “BJP goons” and has been missing.

Kharadi later alleged that the BJP candidate from the Danta constituency, Latu Parghi, and two others were following him, reported ANI. The MLA claimed they were carrying weapons and attacked him with swords.

“I was going to my area as there’s election,” he said. “I saw that the atmosphere was heated there so I decided to escape.”

कांग्रेस के आदिवासी नेता और दांता विधानसभा प्रत्याशी, श्री कांतिभाई खराडी पर BJP के गुंडों ने जानलेवा हमला किया और अब वो लापता हैं।



कांग्रेस ने EC के अतिरिक्त अर्धसैनिक बल की तैनाती की मांग की थी, मगर आयोग सोया रहा।



भाजपा सुन ले - न डरे हैं, न डरेंगे, डट कर लड़ेंगे। #DaroMat — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 4, 2022

