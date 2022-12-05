The Mumbai Police on Sunday booked three persons for allegedly gangraping a woman on gunpoint and inflicting burn injuries on her genitals with cigarettes, the Hindustan Times reported, citing officials.

The men – Bablu, Wasim and Munna – have been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to gangrape, unnantural offences, assault and causing hurt by dangerous weapons, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said.

The first information report was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman who said that the assault took place on November 30, PTI reported.

She said that around 5 am on that day, someone knocked on the door of her home in Kurla area. The woman said she could not see anyone when opening the door but then three persons barged in as she turned to shut the door.

“They [accused persons] burnt her private parts with cigarettes and attacked her with a sharp weapon on the chest and both arms,” an unidentified police officer told PTI. “One of the accused videoed the incident and threatened to circulate it if she approached police.”

The woman approached the police with help from a non-governmental organisation after she narrated her ordeal to her neighbours. She also had to be admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Mumbai for two days, the police said, according to the Hindustan Times.

“We have contacted the doctor to get a medical report regarding her allegations about the injuries on her body,” a police officer investigating the case, told the newspaper.