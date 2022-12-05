The police in Pelhar city of Maharashtra’s Palghar district arrested five men on Sunday for allegedly attempting to lynch a 24-year-old Muslim man. The arrests were made after a video of the assault was shared widely on social media.

The Muslim man, identified as Adam Sher Mohammed Khan, has been hospitalised with head injuries and a fractured leg.

Khan was attacked on the morning of November 29 while on his way to his sister-in-law’s house. In his statement to the police, Khan claimed that he heard someone shout out that he was a thief, following which a group of men appeared and started thrashing him with an iron rod.

In the video, one of the assaulters can be heard asking others to hit Khan on his head.

Adam Khan is alive but in hospital where he is recovering well, a police official at Pelhar p/s said.



This incident is from November 29, FIR has been filed and accused have been arrested, he added. https://t.co/EoR0R6aQVH — Zafar Aafaq (@ZafarAafaq) December 4, 2022

The police have registered a case against five persons, including Mukesh Dubey, who allegedly led the group of men who assaulted Khan. The accused persons have been charged under sections of rioting, assault and causing hurt with grievous weapons.

An official posted at the Pelhar police station told Scroll.in that the attack would not amount to an attempt to murder case.

“They thought he was a thief,” the official said. “There was no animosity. There are already several cases against him [Khan].” The official added that those present at the spot during the attack had informed the police on November 29.

Khan’s father Sher Mohammed Khan told Scroll.in that those who assaulted his son live in the neighbourhood and were known to the family.

“They did this deliberately,” Sher Mohammed, who owns a shop of construction materials, said. “When we came to know that he was bleeding on the road, we rushed him to Sanjeevani hospital. He underwent a surgery on one leg. It was fractured. And he received 11 stitches on his head.”

He added that they have urged the police to add charges of attempt to murder in the first information report. Khan is currently stable and able to communicate, his father said.