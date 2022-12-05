A 21-year-old Sikh woman was shot dead on Saturday in Canada’s Ontario province, in what the police described as a “a targeted incident”.

Pawanpreet Kaur, a resident of Brampton, was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant on Saturday night in Mississauga city of Ontario, according to a press release by the Peel Regional Police.

“The suspect was dressed in all dark clothing and was observed leaving the scene on foot following the incident,” the release stated. “Police believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public safety.”

At 10:39 pm on Saturday, the police received information about a woman being shot and located the victim with apparent gunshot wounds upon arrival at the scene. “Life-saving measures were attempted however the victim succumbed to her injuries,” the press release added.

“We saw her fall down and then suddenly the gunman pointed the gun at her head,” the Toronto Sun newspaper quoted a witness, Carmela Sandoval, as saying.