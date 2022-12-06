Opposition parties on Tuesday demanded that discussions on price rise, unemployment and Indo-China border tensions be held during the Winter Session of Parliament that begins on December 7, PTI reported.

The demands were made at an all-party meeting convened by the central government ahead of the Winter Session. Leaders of more than 30 parties attended the meeting.

Defence minister and deputy leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh, chaired the meeting. Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi represented the government, according to PTI.

After the meeting, Congress’ Leader of Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters: “There are so many issues before the country, such as unemployment and price rise, and the government owes an answer to the people.”

He also alleged that the government had not given the Opposition proper information about stand-off on the Indo-China border.

“In the House, we demand a discussion on it and also on the killings of Kashmiri Pandits,” he added, according to PTI.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands discussion during #WinterSession of Parliament on issues including price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of Central agencies and Indo-China border situation. pic.twitter.com/MSdfs9OVoa — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 6, 2022

The Winter Session, which commences on Wednesday, will continue till December 29. It will have 17 sittings over 23 days.

Parliament will consider 16 new Bills. They will include legislations including those proposing a globally compatible trademark registration system, repealing of redundant laws and regulating multi-state cooperative societies more tightly, according to PTI