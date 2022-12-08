The election results in Gujarat will make the Aam Aadmi Party a national political party, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

“For the first time, politics based on education and health is getting recognition in the country,” Sisodia said in a tweet. “Congratulations to the people of India.”

गुजरात की जनता के वोट से आम आदमी पार्टी आज राष्ट्रीय पार्टी बन रही है.



शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की राजनीति पहली बार राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में पहचान बना रही है.



इसके लिए पूरे देश को बधाई. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 8, 2022

Sisodia made the remarks when the Aam Aadmi Party is trailing behind the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections.

According to data from the Election Commission at 1.15 pm, the Aam Aadmi Party was leading in five seats. Its vote share stood at at 12.9%.

A political outfit needs to be recognised in at least four states to earn the national party status. It needs to win a minimum of two seats and 6% of the vote share in each elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already formed governments in Delhi, Punjab. In Goa, where elections were held in February, it had won two seats and had a vote share of 6.77%.