Congress leader Jignesh Mevani on Thursday won from the Vadgam constituency for the second time.

“I thank the people of Vadgam for giving me a positive mandate,” he said in a tweet. “This victory shows the trust and faith bestowed upon me by my constituents. This also brings upon me the responsibility to further the cause of the poor and marginalized sections of the society.”

In 2017, Mevani won from the Vadgam constituency as an independent MLA, NDTV reported. The Congress supported him at that time by not fielding any candidate in the constituency.

Vadgam seat is a reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Muslims in the constituency play a decisive role in picking the legislator as they comprise around 90,000 of the 2.94 lakh voters.

Meanwhile, the Congress performed poorly in the Gujarat Assembly elections. By 7.43 pm it had won 16 seats and was leading in one seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had won 150 seats and was leading in six. It is the largest number of seats secured by any political party in the state.