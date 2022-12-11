Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri has been appointed as his deputy.

Sukhu was administered the oath by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Shimla. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also present.

The Congress on Thursday won the state Assembly elections by securing 40 out of 68 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 25 seats, while Independent candidates secured victories in the remaining three constituencies.

Sukhu, a four-time MLA, was the party’s campaign committee chief in Himachal Pradesh. His father, Rasil Singh, was a driver with the state roadways, according to The Indian Express.

Sukhu is also the former chief of the Congress state unit and is considered close to party MP Rahul Gandhi.

On Saturday, Sukhu had said that his government will work for the development of the state.

“Our government will bring change,” Sukhu had said. “It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh.”