Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Adesh Gupta resigned from his position on Sunday after the party’s defeat in the municipal corporation polls, reported PTI.

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party won 134 out of 250 wards in the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The party defeated the BJP, which had ruled the civic body for the last 15 years. The BJP finished second with 104 seats, according to the Election Commission. The majority mark was 126.

“Delhi BJP’s unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order,” the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh said on Sunday.

Gupta had been appointed as the chief of the BJP’s Delhi unit in June 2020.

After losing the civic body elections, Gupta had said that the BJP will work as a strong opposition and save residents of Delhi from a “corrupt” party like the AAP.

On Wednesday, after the results became clear, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal thanked the residents of the city for their support.

“At first, people gave us the responsibility of fixing schools and hospitals, and we did that,” Kejriwal said. “Now, Delhi has given its son the responsibility to ensure cleanliness...I will be indebted to the people of Delhi.”