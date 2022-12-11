The brother of one of the witness in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence has alleged that an aide of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra and an accused person in the case, attacked him, Amar Ujala reported on Sunday.

On Friday, Ashish Mishra’s aide identified as Vikas Chawla, attacked Sarwajeet Singh, the brother of witness Prabhjeet Singh, with a sword, according to the newspaper.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence took place on October 3 when a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra had run over a group of demonstrators, killing eight persons, including four farmers, during a protest against the Centre’s agricultural laws that have now been repealed.

Soon after the attack on Friday, Sarwajeet Singh filed a complaint at Tikunia police station alleging that he was attacked when he had gone to attend a party in Tikunia town, reported PTI.

“The brother of Tikunia case witness Prabhjeet was attacked by the accused, following a dispute while attending a mundan party organised by their friend,” Lakhimpur Kheri’s Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman said, reported PTI.

The police, however, have denied that the Friday’s attack had any connection with the 2021 case.

Chawla has been booked under Sections 306 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional provocation and insult) of the Indian Penal Code, reported Money Bhaskar. During Friday’s event, Chawla was first involved in a scuffle with Prabhjeet Singh, following which the accused attacked Sarwajeet Singh on the head with a sword, reported the news website.

“Since I was with a gunner, Chawla, who is a close aide of Mishra, could not attack me so he attacked my brother instead,” said Prabhjeet Singh, reported Money Bhaskar.

On December 6, an Uttar Pradesh court had framed charges against 14 persons including Ashish Mishra, in the 2021 case. Ashish Mishra has been charged for a number of offences including murder, attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. The trial will begin on December 16.