Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till noon, soon after proceeding started on Tuesday as the Opposition parties staged protests against the government over clashes between Indian and Chinese troops last week, ANI reported

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to make a statement on the clashes in the Lok Sabha at 12 pm, and in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

On Monday evening, the defence ministry had said in a statement that Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9, causing “minor injuries” to a few soldiers on both sides. After the face-off, both sides immediately disengaged from the area, according to the statement.

While the government maintained that the soldiers sustained minor injuries, State Bharatiya Janata Party chief Tapir Gao told United Kingdom-based daily The Telegraph that six personnel were severely hurt and flown to Guwahati. He added that at least 20 Indian soldiers were wounded by Chinese troops in hand-to-hand combat.

After the reports emerged, the Opposition castigated the Union government for allegedly trying to suppress the matter. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi submitted a notice for adjournment in the Lok Sabha to discuss the clash on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Congress demanded a statement on the matter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported. Party MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment notice on the matter in the Lok Sabha, while Randeep Surjewala and Syed Nasir Hussain have given similar notices in the Rajya Sabha.

The clashes in Tawang is the first such incident since Indian and Chinese troops faced off in the Galwan Valley in East Ladakh in June 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash. China had put the number of casualties on its side at four. In September, the two sides agreed to disengage at Patrolling Pillar (15) in the Gogra-Hotspring border area in Ladakh after a consensus was reached in the 16th round of military talks.

In October 2021, the Indian Army had detained some soldiers of China’s People’s Liberation Army after they engaged in a minor clash near the Yangtse area in Tawang.