Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha has become a mouthpiece of Islamabad, India said on Tuesday as it criticised his visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Taha had visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from December 10 to December 12 and was briefed by the country’s military, according to The Hindu. He also held meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Our response to media queries on the visit of OIC Secretary General to Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: https://t.co/CRPyNdIDyE pic.twitter.com/FgHvUc66Vj — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) December 13, 2022

In its statement, Bagchi said that the intergovernmental body of 57 countries has lost its credibility by “taking blatant communal, partisan and factually incorrect approaches” to various issues.

“We hope that he [Taha] would refrain from becoming a partner in carrying out the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of promoting cross-border terrorism into India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.

Baghchi also reiterated India’s stance that no country has any say on matters related to Kashmir.

“OIC [Organisation of Islamic Cooperation] has no locus standi in matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India,” he said. “Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its secretary general is completely unacceptable.”