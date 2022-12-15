Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh “suppresses women” and has not included them in the organisation, PTI reported.

“You will not find a woman in their organisation, you will not find a woman in RSS,” Gandhi claimed. “They suppress women and do not allow them to enter their organisation.”

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, however, has a women’s wing named the Rashtra Sevika Samiti.

Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a gathering at Bagdi village in Rajasthan’s Dausa district as part of his party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

During Wednesday’s interaction, the former Congress president said that the fear of unemployment is rising in the country and added that the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party benefit from it.

“Only the BJP and the RSS benefit from this fear because they convert this fear into hatred,” Gandhi claimed, according to PTI. “Their entire organisations do the same work.. they work to divide the country, and spread hatred and fear.”

He added: “That is why the most important goal of Bharat Jodo Yatra is to stand against the fear and hatred being spread in the country.”

The 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Kanyakumari on September 7. The Congress says that the march is aimed at countering the politics of division espoused by the BJP.