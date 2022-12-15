The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday approached the Tripura State Human Rights Commission alleging that the state police was acting in a partisan manner, The Hindu reported.

A delegation of the party’s state unit chief Pijush Kanti Biswas and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev submitted a memorandum to the commission.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that the police were preventing Opposition leaders from organising political programmes, and that on several occasions, they committed “excesses on innocent protesters”.

The party also referred to police action against job aspirants who were holding protests outside the home of state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. Biswas alleged that the police had baton-charged a person suffering from kidney-related ailments and a pregnant woman.

“The BJP cadre moves with arms in presence of the police and beat people,” Trinamool Congress General Secretary Rajib Banerjee said, according to Northeast Now. “But the police, instead, registered cases against the victims and is enjoying parties with the criminals.”

The Trinamool Congress claimed that the police’s actions were aimed at disrupting the activities of the Opposition ahead of the Assembly election, which is slated for March 2023. It added that baton-charging and injuring peaceful protestors was a blatant display of excessive force and was not warranted.