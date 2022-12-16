Ukraine on Friday said that Russia has launched a “major missile attack” on at least three of its central cities, reported the Associated Press. Local authorities on social media said explosions were reported in the capital Kyiv, southern city of Kryvyi Rih and Kharkiv in North East Ukraine.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the city is without electricity, while its governor Oleh Syniehubov said that three missiles had hit critical infrastructure of the city.

There was no immediate report of casualties and it is not clear what critical infrastructure had been hit, according to Reuters.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top official in Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said that a residential building was hit in Kryvyi Rih, according to the Associated Press.

“There may be people under the rubble,” he said. “Emergency services are on site.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, in what it claimed was a special operation to demilitarise and “de-Nazify” the east European country. Moscow had captured large tracts of territory in the southern and eastern parts of Ukraine but has had to retreat from some of them due to the European country’s counter-offensive.

On November 10, Russian forces withdrew from Kherson, the only regional capital city it had captured since the invasion.