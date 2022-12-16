A Class 5 student was flung out of the first-floor window of her classroom by a teacher in Delhi on Friday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at a government school in Delhi’s Model Basti area. The teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal, was detained soon after the child was attacked and a crowd gathered outside the school.

Deshwal allegedly hit the girl with a pair of scissors and then threw her from the classroom window, the police said, reported NDTV. A colleague and teacher at the same school, Riya, also tried to intervene and stop Deshwal from assaulting the child, reported the news channel.

The student said she had not done anything wrong for the teacher to have assaulted her.

“A case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered on the statement of the eyewitness,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan told PTI.

Meanwhile, the student is stable after undergoing treatment at Hindu Rao Hospital. “All necessary tests including CT [Computed Tomography] scan has been done,” an unidentified senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi official told the news agency. “The child is safe and stable and responding well.”

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended the teacher with immediate effect while the case is being investigated.