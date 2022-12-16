The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s comments describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “butcher of Gujarat” was a new low for the neighbouring country.

The comments were an “uncivilised outburst” and seemed to be a result of Pakistan’s “increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies”, the ministry noted in its statement.

At a press conference on Thursday, Zaradari had made the comments after India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s said at the United Nations that Pakistan was the epicentre of terrorism. Jaishankar had said that Pakistan glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim.

In response, Zardari said: “I would like to remind Mr Jaishankar that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the prime minister [of India].” The Pakistani foreign minister’s comments were apparently in reference to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, India’s foreign ministry said that Zardari should direct his “frustration towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country”.

“These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan,” the ministry said, in its statement.