A first information report was lodged on Saturday against two persons, including a Nationalist Congress Party member, after a post on social media threatened another ink attack on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil, reported The Indian Express.

On December 10, a man had thrown ink at the Maharashtra minister in Chinchwad town. Following the attack, the police had arrested three men – Manoj Bhaskar Gharbade, a member of the Samata Sainik Dal, Dhananjay Bhausaheb Ijgaj, a member of Samata Sainik Dal, and Vijay Dharma Ovhal, a member of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

The incident had taken place a day after Patil had said that social reformers BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule did not seek government grants for educational institutions and they “begged” people to gather funds for starting schools and colleges.

On Saturday, the FIR was lodged after a complaint had alleged that a message threatening a second ink attack on Patil was posted and circulated by a certain social media account, reported The Indian Express. A similar complaint was also filed at Sangvi police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad by former BJP corporator Harshal Dhore, reported the newspaper.

Following the complaint, the Sangvi Police booked Nationalist Congress Party functionary Vikas Lole and a person identified as Dashrath Patil under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1) (B) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Patil wore a face shield during a public outing on Saturday amid threats of another ink attack.