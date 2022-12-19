Six minor girls from Assam have been rescued from human traffickers in four states over the last 10 days, the state police said on Sunday, PTI reported.

Karbi Anglong Additional Superintendent of Police Kangkan Kumar Nath said that they were rescued after first information reports were registered at several police stations of the district.

“The first FIR was registered at Diphu police station on December 8,” he said. “Acting on it, we rescued a 16-year-old girl from Fatehabad in Haryana and also arrested one human trafficker.”

The official said that four more cases were subsequently lodged at the district’s Bokajan police station, following which an operation was launched to rescue the girls. “We rescued two girls from Bokajan railway station, and one each from Dimapur railway station in Nagaland and Tinsukia,” he said.

Another 14-year-old girl was rescued from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Nath said. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the matter, he said.

Last week, five girls from Assam’s Sonitpur district were rescued from human traffickers in the National Capital Region, according to Northeast Now.

The girls had been missing since September. They were rescued in a joint operation by the police forces of Assam and Delhi. They were found in Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Delhi. The police have arrested a person named Bhadra Orang in connection with the case.