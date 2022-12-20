The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday demanded an apology from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his comments about the role of the saffron party during India’s freedom movement, NDTV reported.

Kharge, however, refused to apologise and told the Lok Sabha that he made the remarks outside the House. He said there was no need to discuss it in Parliament.

On Monday, Kharge, while speaking at a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar, had said that the Congress leaders gave their lives for Independence and asked what the BJP did.

“Has even your [BJP] dog at home died for the country?” Kharge had asked, according to PTI. “Still, they claim to be patriots and if we say something we are termed deshdrohi [anti-nationals].”

On Tuesday, BJP MP and Leader of House Piyush Goyal, along with other members of the Treasury Bench, demanded an apology from Kharge.

Goyal alleged that Kharge used foul language and made baseless remarks.

“The way he has used the foul language reflected his thinking and jealousy,” Goyal said. “He [Kharge] may be jealous that his party is not being accepted by people. Use of such foul language is an insult of this House and all citizens.”

As the protest continued, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked protesting members to remain seated and urged Goyal to persuade them to maintain decorum in the House.

"We are setting a very bad example": Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on disruptions of House proceedings pic.twitter.com/ubxy5A1FNK — NDTV (@ndtv) December 20, 2022

Dhankar added that he “does not appreciate such unruly scenes and chaotic behaviour” in the House.

“This kind of display of conduct and behaviour gives us a very, very bad name,” Dhankhar said, according to NDTV. “We are setting a very bad example. People outside are disillusioned…Trust me, 135 crore people are laughing at us. They are thinking and wondering what level have we fallen to.”

Meanwhile, Kharge, maintained that he could still say the saffron party had no role in the freedom struggle. “Those who apologised during the freedom struggle are asking those who fought for freedom to apologise,” Kharge said. “I said Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed themselves. Who among you gave your life for the unity of this country?”