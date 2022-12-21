The Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday registered a first information report against two Dehradun-based cartoonists for allegedly making obscene posters of yoga guru Ramdev, reported PTI.

“The case was registered against cartoonists Gajendra Rawat and Hemant Malviya after a complaint was lodged by the legal cell of Patanjali Yogpeeth,” Kankhal police station in-charge Mukesh Chauhan said.

In its complaint, the Patanjali Yogpeeth has alleged that the two cartoonists shared the posters on social media tarnishing the image of the yoga guru. However, the two artists are yet to be arrested as the police is still searching for them, reported PTI.

Rawat and Malviya have been booked under section 153A (hurting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code.

