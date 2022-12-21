Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider putting the Bharat Jodo Yatra on hold if Covid-19 protocols cannot be followed, reported PTI.

Mandaviya also sent a copy of the letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that three MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the state had raised concerns that the Congress’ countrywide campaign could lead to the spreading of coronavirus.

Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra entourage was in Rajasthan till Tuesday, and entered Haryana early on Wednesday.

In his letter, Mandaviya requested Gandhi and Gehlot that Covid-19 protocols, including the use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate.

“If this Covid protocol cannot be followed, then, in view of the public health emergency, and to save the country from the Covid pandemic, I request you to suspend the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the national interest,” Mandaviya wrote.

In response, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Wednesday that if Mandaviya was concerned about public health, why were such protocols not followed by BJP leaders during campaigning of the recently-concluded Gujarat Assembly polls, reported ANI.

“The yatra has shocked the BJP and it’s reacting in panic,” Chowdhury said. “Was [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji wearing a mask when he went door to door to seek votes in Gujarat?”

I want to ask BJP did PM Modi follow Covid protocols during Gujarat Polls? I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it & joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert public's attention: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury https://t.co/uRlryoyV65 pic.twitter.com/irxcTStT3o — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union health ministry had urged state governments to send all Covid-19 positive samples for genome sequencing in view of the rise in cases in several countries. In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan took note of the “sudden spurt of cases” in Japan, the United States of America, South Korea, Brazil and China.

In the past few weeks, coronavirus cases have increased sharply in China after it abandoned key parts of its “Zero Covid” containment strategy in response to protests.

In some parts of the country, hospitals have become overcrowded and pharmacies have been facing shortages of medicines, according to Reuters.