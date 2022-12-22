Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday urged his party’s supporters to celebrate Tulsi Pujan Diwas on December 25, The Times of India reported.

“Celebrate Tulsi Pujan diwas on Christmas,” Adhikari said. “Wake up in the morning, water the tulsi plant at your home and listen to PM’s [Narendra Modi] Mann ki Baat.”

Adhikari made the remarks at a public meeting in Purba Medinipur district’s Contai district.

At the rally, Adhikari assured his supporters that the BJP would form the government in West Bengal in future, reported The Indian Express.

“A nationalist government will be formed powered by the double-engine government,” Adhikari said. “Just like in Uttar Pradesh, bulldozers will run here.”

Bulldozing houses and establishments of persons accused of crimes have been frequently carried out by many BJP-ruled states as a punitive measure. However, there are no legal provisions that allow for the demolition as a punitive measure.

On Wednesday, Adhikari also said that the saffron party would not use defections to form a government in West Bengal, reported The Indian Express.

Adhikari had earlier claimed, on several occasions, that big political developments would take place in the state on December 12, December 14 and December 21, according to the newspaper.

“I want to ask the people whether they want to see the government change through defections in the ruling party or they want to see a change through poll,” he said. “BJP will come to power here democratically.”