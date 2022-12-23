Several Indian states have started taking precautionary measures as neighboring China reels from a surge in Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to start wearing masks again. India had relaxed its Covid restrictions earlier this year after a drop in infections.

Meanwhile, the Union government has approved Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine to be a part of the the country’s inoculation programme as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age, PTI reported. The needle-free vaccine, designated BBV154, will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the government’s Co-WIN platform on Friday evening, according to the news agency.

The health ministry has also asked states to conduct mock drills across all health facilities to ensure operational readiness, ANI reported. Last year, India was devastated by the second wave of Covid-19, which had overwhelmed the country’s health systems.

As cases in China were rising, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament that India would begin randomly testing 2% of international passengers arriving at the country’s airports. “The global pandemic is not yet over...The virus is changing its face from time to time,” Mandaviya warned.

He also called for a return to Covid-appropriate behaviour and asked states to encourage people to follow physical distancing norms.

Here is how states are responding: