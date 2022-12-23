Several Indian states have started taking precautionary measures as neighboring China reels from a surge in Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to start wearing masks again. India had relaxed its Covid restrictions earlier this year after a drop in infections.

Meanwhile, the Union government has approved Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine to be a part of the the country’s inoculation programme as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age, PTI reported. The needle-free vaccine, designated BBV154, will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the government’s Co-WIN platform on Friday evening, according to the news agency.

As cases in China were rising, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament that India would begin randomly testing 2% of international passengers arriving at the country’s airports. “The global pandemic is not yet over...The virus is changing its face from time to time,” Mandaviya warned.

He also called for a return to Covid-appropriate behaviour and asked states to encourage people to follow physical distancing norms.

Here is how states are responding: