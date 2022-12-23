A Delhi court on Friday issued summons to businessman Ratul Puri, the nephew of Congress leader Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to an alleged fertiliser scam, PTI reported.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the order while taking cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet in the case. He directed Puri to appear before the court on January 18.

Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, told the court that prima facie there was enough evidence to prosecute Puri in the case.

The alleged scam, also involves RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh and IFFCO Managing Director US Awasthi, according to PTI.

The case pertains to the alleged illegal export of muriate of potash, also known as potassium chloride. The fertiliser is imported by Indian Potash Limited and distributed to farmers through companies at subsidised rates.

The Enforcement Directorate claims that illegal commissions worth over Rs 685 crore were paid to Awasthi’s sons and Indian Potash Limited, its Managing Director PS Gahlaut, as well as others by overseas suppliers from 2007 to 2014.

Puri is also one of the accused persons in the AgustaWestland chopper scam and the alleged Moser Baer fraud case. He is currently out on bail in both matters.