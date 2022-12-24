India has no plans yet to impose Covid-related restrictions, including flight bans from countries with high infection rates, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Country’s situation is not such that [it] would warrant imposing any kind of stringent measures,” he said at a briefing. “We are doing fine and after all this time, people have become much aware and are taking precautions on their own. There is no point in causing panic when it is absolutely not required.”

The advisory comes as neighbouring China reels from a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The health ministry will conduct a drill on Tuesday in all major hospitals across the country to test the manpower, oxygen supplies, and capacities for beds, ventilators and medicines, the health minister said.

“It is akin to preparing for war, for which we must be well prepared,” Mandaviya added. “A drill is an effective way to check preparedness. What is important to note is that there is no need to panic.”

Meanwhile, the health ministry has asked states and Union Territories to focus on “test-track-treat-vaccination” method to prevent a wave of Covid-19, ANI reported.

It has also asked states to send positive samples for genome sequencing so that new variants can be tracked on time.

“In terms of preparedness for upcoming festivities, it is essential that all measures are put in place with relevant stakeholders like event organisers, business owners, market associations etc. to avoid overcrowding, ensure adequate ventilation, especially in indoor setting, wearing of masks in such places where crowds congregate,” the ministry said.