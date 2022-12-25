China’s National Health Commission on Sunday stopped publishing daily Covid-19 data amid doubts on its reliability, reported Reuters. The country has reported a significant surge in cases of Covid-19 in the recent weeks, with an increase in number of hospitalisations as well.

“Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research,” the commission said in a statement, reported the news agency. The health body, however, has not provided any reason to show why they have discontinued sharing data.

The development came after the World Health Organization said on December 21 that it had received no data from China about the recent surge of infections in the country.

The global health body’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday had said that the agency needs more information about admissions to hospitals and the requirements of intensive care units to assess the situation related to the virus in China.

According to an internal estimate from China’s top health officials, 25 crore persons or 18% of the population in the country may have caught Covid-19 infection in the first 20 days of December, a report by the Financial Times said.

It is estimated that 3.7 crore infections were reported on December 20 alone, said the report citing deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Sun Yang’s health briefing in a closed-door meeting.

The massive spike in infections is believed to have taken place after Beijing relaxed its zero-Covid policy. The country also narrowed down its definition of Covid deaths earlier this week, drastically cutting its death statistics. The health officials are counting only those from Covid-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure, reported Reuters.