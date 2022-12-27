A Border Security Force soldier was allegedly beaten to death in Gujarat’s Nadiad after he attempted to rebuke a boy who had circulated an obscene video of his teenage daughter, reported The New Indian Express

On December 24, the deceased, identified as Meljibhai Vaghela, had gone to the home of the 15-year-old boy who had allegedly posted the video online, reported ANI.

The boy and Vaghela’s daughter attended the same school and the two were in a relationship, reported The Hindu.



When Vaghela went to the family to discuss the matter, they attacked him with sticks and other objects which eventually led to his death.

“When BSF Jawan and his family reached to Jadav’s house, his father and six other family members attacked Vaghela and his son on their heads with a stick and sickle,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Vimal Vajpai told The New Indian Express. “Manjulaben [Vaghela’s wife] also suffered injuries.”

Vaghela’s son was also wounded in the attack.

On Monday, the police arrested the seven accused and produced them in court, which sent all of them to judicial custody, said the report.

The seven have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 322 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly with comment intent to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code, reported The Hindu.