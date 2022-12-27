Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking India’s participation to implement a peace formula that Kyiv had proposed in September.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, triggering the most deadly conflict in Europe since World War II. Moscow claims it is a special military operation that is necessary to prevent Kyiv from being used as a platform for Western aggression. But Ukraine and its Western allies say it is an imperial-style war of occupation.

Zelenskyy had proposed Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula at the United Nations General Assembly on September 21. Some of the points outlined in the peace formula include punishing aggression, protecting life, restoring security and territorial integrity, security guarantee as well as the right of determination. The peace formula also seeks withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and release of prisoners.

On Monday, the Ukrainian president said on Twitter, “I had a phone call with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN [United Nations].”

In a statement, the Indian government said that the two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“Prime Minister Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and said that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences,” the statement added. “Prime Minister also conveyed India’s support for any peace efforts, and assured India’s commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for affected civilian population.”

Since February, India has provided Ukraine with 12 consignments of humanitarian assistance which include medicines, blankets, tents, tarpaulin and medical equipment, reported The Indian Express.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, reiterated his peace formula last week during his meeting with United States President Joe Biden, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Even during the G20 summit in Bali in November, the Ukrainian president had urged world leaders to adopt his peace formula, reported Al Jazeera.