Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that he was unable to understand why the Central Bureau of Investigation has reopened a 2018 case against his family related to alleged irregularities in granting of railway projects, The Indian Express reported.

Media reports on Sunday had said the central agency was planning to reopen its investigation into the case which dates back to when Tejashwi Yadav’s father Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union minister of railways.

“The CBI found nothing in the case after probing it,” Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday. “It was closed in 2021. Now, we are hearing about the case being reopened. Lalu Prasad’s life is an open book.”

Besides Tejashwi Yadav and his father, his sisters Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav are also named in the case. However, the family has not received any communication from the Central Bureau of Investigation about the case being reopened, reported The Indian Express.

On Monday, Tejashwi Yadav said that another investigation into the case would make no difference.

“Let them investigate,” he said, according to NDTV. “I have already told the CBI that if they want to open an office at our home, they can.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Vijay Prakash alleged the central agency was taking the action due to political vendetta

“One knows very well why CBI was called a caged parrot,” Prakash said, according to The Indian Express. “The agency has been unnecessarily trying to target Lalu Prasad’s family.”