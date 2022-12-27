The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday nominated councillor Rekha Gupta as its candidate for the post of mayor in New Delhi.

The party also nominated councillor Kamal Bagdi as its candidate for the deputy mayor’s post. Three other councillors – Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajendra Daral and Pankaj Luthra – have been nominated for standing committee member posts.

The names were announced on the last day of nomination for the election, which is due on January 6.

Elected councillors, 14 MLAs of the Delhi Assembly, and MPs representing constituencies that are fully or partially within the corporation area can participate in the voting process.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 134 out of 250 wards in the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 7. The party defeated the BJP, which had ruled the civic body for the last 15 years.

Days after the results, the BJP had said that it would not contest the election for the post of mayor. Former Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had said that the saffron party will play the role of a strong opposition.

On December 23, the Aam Aadmi Party announced that first-time councillor Shelly Oberoi would be its candidate for the post of mayor in New Delhi. The son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, was nominated as the party’s candidate for the deputy mayor’s post.