At least three terrorists were killed in a gunfight after security forces stopped a truck on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday morning, PTI reported, citing the police.

The gunfight took place around 7.30 am near the Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

“There was suspicious movement of a truck in the area,” Jammu Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said, according to NDTV. “Police stopped the truck at check post. As security forces started searching the truck, terrorist hiding inside fired at security forces. All the terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire.”

The truck in which the alleged terrorists were travelling caught fire during the gunfight and fire tenders were called in to douse the blaze, the police said.

J&K | Visuals from Sidhra area of Jammu where an encounter took place.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/6EkijnUuyl — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

The police added that the driver of the truck managed to flee and a search operation has been launched to take him into custody.

J&K | We noticed unusual movement of a truck & followed it. Truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where driver managed to flee. When the truck was searched terrorists hiding inside, fired on the personnel. Retaliatory firing was done: ADGP Mukesh Singh pic.twitter.com/u9UmTFc5rt — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

The gunfight took place a day after police defused a 15 kilogram improvised explosive device in Udhampur city near Jammu, NDTV reported. On Tuesday, officials said that seven cartridges and five detonators were also recovered.