India’s society is being divided by hate and its fundamentals constantly attacked, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday at an event to celebrate the party’s 138th foundation day.

Addressing leaders at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Kharge said Indians are hit by inflation and unemployment but the Narendra Modi-led central government is not bothered. “The basic principles of India are under constant attack,” he said. “A pit of hatred is being dug all over the country.”

The Congress president said India made progress under the Congress’ rule because the party followed the approach of inclusion.

“The Congress has taken the courage to break the shackles of Dalits, poor...To keep democracy strong, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru appointed five non-Congress ministers in his Cabinet. It shows the principle of taking everyone along,” he added.

The Congress chief urged everyone to join the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in September in Kanyakumari. The cross-country march is led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and has so far covered nearly 3,000 km over nine states. The Yatra is currently on a nine-day break in Delhi before starting its final leg on January 3 towards Srinagar.

“To make Congress inclusive, we have to include youth, women, and intellectuals and it has already begun through Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Kharge told the gathering on Wednesday. “This has made our rivals nervous. We appeal to people to join this yatra.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress’ fight against the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for weakening democracy and the Constitution of the country will continue.

“We are capable of protecting the Constitution,” he added. “They [BJP-RSS] are destroying the Constitution and weakening the roots of democracy and the country will not tolerate it.”