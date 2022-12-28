PM Narendra Modi’s mother hospitalised in Ahmedabad
The UN Mehta Hospital Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said that the condition of the 99-year-old is stable.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital on Wednesday a day after her health deteriorated, reported NDTV. The prime minister visited her at the hospital on Wednesday evening.
The UN Mehta Hospital Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where 99-year-old Heeraben Modi has been admitted, said in a statement that her condition is stable, reported ANI.
Security around the hospital has been increased and that Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has reached the facility, according to the Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said he hopes that the prime minister’s mother gets well soon.
“The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless,” he wrote in a tweet. “[Narendra] Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time.”
Many other politicians also wished speedy recovery to the prime minister’s mother.