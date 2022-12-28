Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital on Wednesday a day after her health deteriorated, reported NDTV. The prime minister visited her at the hospital on Wednesday evening.

The UN Mehta Hospital Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where 99-year-old Heeraben Modi has been admitted, said in a statement that her condition is stable, reported ANI.

Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable, says the hospital pic.twitter.com/D6N4PF2FGC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Security around the hospital has been increased and that Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has reached the facility, according to the Hindustan Times.

#WATCH | PM Modi arrives at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted



As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/j9Yp3udunB — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said he hopes that the prime minister’s mother gets well soon.

“The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless,” he wrote in a tweet. “[Narendra] Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time.”

Many other politicians also wished speedy recovery to the prime minister’s mother.

I join crores of Bharatiyas to pray for the speedy recovery and well being of Smt. Hiraben Modi, mother of Our beloved Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/GjsI0IjpKd — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) December 28, 2022

#JammuAndKashmir



I pray Mata Rani for the speedy recovery of PM @narendramodi’s mother Smt Hiraben Modi ji.



(As per the hospital statement, her health remains in stable condition.)

All Good wishes for her Speedy Recovery.. pic.twitter.com/eSbm4romMh — 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐲𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐢-𝐉 & 𝐊 (@priyasethibjp) December 28, 2022

Concerned by the news of Hon PM, Shri Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba being admitted to the hospital. Praying for her speedy recovery.@PMOIndia @narendramodi — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) December 28, 2022