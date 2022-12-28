A woman was allegedly gangraped in a taxi by three men, including the driver, on Wednesday near the Yamuna Expressway, the police said.

Agra Police Commissioner Preetinder Singh said that the car in which the woman was allegedly raped has been seized and the men arrested. The accused men have been identified as Jaiveer, Titu, and Chacha, reported The Indian Express.

Etmadpur Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar Gupta told The Indian Express that the woman, who works at a private garment company in Noida, was returning to her home in Auraiya in a taxi when she was raped.

“The incident happened sometime in the early hours of Wednesday in the general vicinity of Kuberpur,” Gupta said. “One of the accused was the driver of the car. He had called the other two after stopping in that area, after which they raped the woman. The other two also work as drivers in the area.”

Singh said that after raping the woman, the men dropped put her in an auto near Etmadpur town to Firozabad. “A case has been filed and a medical examination will be carried out,” he added.

The men have been booked on charges of gangrape under provisions of the Indian Penal Code.