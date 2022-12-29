The Central Reserve Police Force on Thursday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has violated security protocols 113 times since 2020, including during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, reported ANI.

The response came a day after the Congress wrote to Union home ministry alleging security lapses during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and demanded immediate steps to ensure safety of the Lok Sabha MP.

However, the CRPF on Thursday dismissed the allegations and said that Gandhi had been informed several times about the violations of security protocols.

“It may further be mentioned that during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee [Gandhi] has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately,” the central armed police force unit said, reported ANI.

In his letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the security lapses, Congress General Secretary had also said that the Delhi Police “completely failed” to control the surging crowd and maintain a perimeter around Gandhi.

The situation was so bad that Congress workers and those walking along with Gandhi had to form a security cordon, he said. As this was happening, the Delhi Police remained “mute spectators”, Venugopal alleged.

“The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders,” Venugopal added.