The National Investigation Agency on Saturday said that it has registered 73 cases this year, the highest ever lodged by the counter-terrorist task force, reported ANI.

The cases filed in 2022 is 19.67% higher than 61 registered a year ago, the central agency said in a statement.

Of these 73 cases, 35 were filed for “Jihadi terror” in states including Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

Of these 35, eleven were linked to Jammu and Kashmir, 10 to Left Wing Extremism, five to the North East, seven to banned outfit Popular Front of India, four to Punjab, three to gangster-terror-drug smuggler nexus, one to terror funding and two cases related to Fake Indian Currency Note, it agency said.

The counter-terror task force also filed 59 chargesheets this year against 368 persons and arrested 456, including 19 absconders.

The agency also said that courts in India pronounced judgements in 38 cases this year and all of these ended in conviction.

“Overall conviction rate as on date is 94.39%,” it said.