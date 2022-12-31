Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday warned companies operating in India that if they wish to continue business in the country, they need to show the correct map of India.

The Union minister of state for electronics and information technology issued the warning on a video posted by messaging platform WhatsApp on Twitter that had reportedly shown India without Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region and some portions that China claims, reported NDTV.

WhatsApp has removed the tweet after the minister’s message.

“Dear WhatsApp, request that you please fix the India map error asap,” Chandrashekhar tweeted, tagging Meta, which owns WhatsApp among other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Dear @WhatsApp - Rqst that u pls fix the India map error asap.



All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India , must use correct maps. @GoI_MeitY @metaindia https://t.co/aGnblNDctK — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 31, 2022

Wrong depiction of India’s territory can lead to a police case and the law in the country provides for jail term too.

India has in the past too taken up cases of misrepresentation of the India’s map.

In December 2020, India had asked Wikipedia to remove to remove map showing Aksai Chin in China.

In October 2020, a controversy arose in October after Twitter showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China during a live broadcast by a journalist from Leh, Ladakh. On November 12 of the same, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had issued a notice to Twitter, asking for an explanation.