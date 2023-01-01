At least one person died and 14 were injured in an explosion after fire broke out in a factory in Nashik on Sunday, ANI reported, citing Union minister Bharti Pravin Pawar.

Several fire engines are at the spot trying to douse the flames and an operation is underway to rescue those trapped inside the factory.

The explosion took place around 11.30 am inside the reactor plant of a poly film factory located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik.

Pawar, the Union Minister of State for Health, told reporters on Sunday evening that officials from the local administration and the office of the district guardian minister were present at the spot, ANI reported.

Massive fire breakout at one of the big steel plant on Nashik Highway.#firebreakout #nashikhighway #SteelPlant pic.twitter.com/u18Ffd6w9o — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) January 1, 2023

“Normally, 20 to 25 people work in the plant,” Divisional Revenue Commissioner Radhakrishna Game told reporters. “But, as it was the first day of the New Year, the number was less on Sunday. As huge grass has grown in the premises and inflammable material is lying everywhere, our first aim is to control the fire.”