A woman who met with an accident with a car got dragged by it for nearly four kilometres after she got stuck in its wheels in the early hours of Sunday in Outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, The Indian Express reported, citing the police.

The woman’s naked body was rescued later. However, the police have ruled out a sexual assault angle in the case, saying that her clothes got torn off as she was dragged on the road after the accident.

Five persons, who were inside the car, have been arrested and the police have filed a case of death due to negligence.

A woman's body was dragged for a few kms by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area in early morning hours today.After being hit by the car, the body got entangled in the wheel of the car & was dragged alongside. All the five occupants of the car have been apprehended: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/g5wqYiDZmW — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

“A PCR [police control room] call was received around 3.24 am at the Kanjhawala police station in Rohini district,” Deputy Commisioner of Police (Outer Delhi) Harendra Singh told reporters, according to The Indian Express. “The caller said that a body had been tied to a grey Baleno car and it was being dragged. The caller was able to give part of the registration number.”

Singh added that the police identified the five men by tracking down the car. The police also found a scooter that the woman was driving when she met with the accident.

“During probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim’s scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kilometres,” Singh told ANI. He also said that the police would take action against those who spread misinformation that the woman had been sexually assaulted.

The arrested men have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26)and Manoj Mittal (27), The Indian Express reported.