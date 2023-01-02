Authorities in Chandigarh on Monday found a live bombshell less than two kilometres away from the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, ANI reported.

Disaster Management Nodal Officer Sanjeev Kohli said that the explosive has been secured with the help of the police and the bomb disposal squad. “An Army team has been called in,” he said. “The area is being cordoned off. Further investigation is underway.”

The spot from where the bombshell was recovered was near Naya Gaon, which is 1.2 kilometres away from the Punjab chief minister’s helipad, The Tribune reported.

An official told PTI that bombshells have been found in the past as well, adding that the possibility of a scrap dealer dumping it there cannot be ruled out.