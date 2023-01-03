Online food delivery platform Zomato said on Monday that its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar has resigned from the post.

“Over the last ten plus years, he [Patidar] also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward,” Zomato said in its regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. “His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable.”

The reason for Patidar’s resignation has not been disclosed, however, it comes after series of big exits from the company.

Last week, Zomato’s head of Intercity Legends service Siddharth Jhawar had resigned, while in November, the company’s co-founder Mohit Gupta had quit. Zomato’s new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo left the company in November as well, reported the Mint.

The food delivery company had also laid off 3% of its employees in November, at a time when several tech companies, including Twitter, Meta, and Amazon had announced mass lay offs.