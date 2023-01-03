Additional restrictions besides those already mentioned under Article 19(2) of the Constitution cannot be imposed on freedom of speech, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, reported Bar and Bench.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, SA Nazeer and BV Nagarathna were dealing with the question of whether restrictions can be imposed on the right to freedom of speech and expression of a public functionary, reported PTI.

The question arose during the hearing of a petition filed by man whose wife and daughter were allegedly gang-raped in July 2016 near Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr city. The petition sought that the case be transferred to Delhi and a first information report be filed against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was a minister at the time.

Khan had said that the rape case was “political conspiracy”. An Uttar Pradesh court had taken note of his statement, and the matter was sent to the Constitution bench to adjudicate whether a public functionary or a minister could exercise freedom of speech while expressing views on sensitive matters.

On Tuesday, the court passsed two separate judgements with Justice Nagarathna authoring a dissenting verdict. However, Nagarathna agreed with the majority view on not imposing additional restrictions besides those already under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

On Tuesday, Justice Ramasubramanian, who delivered the majority judgment, said that if a minister’s statement leads to omission or commission of an offence by a public servant, then the action of the politician will be considered a constitutional tort.

A constitutional tort is a legal tool that allows the state to be held vicariously accountable for the actions of its agents.

However, Ramasubramanian also said that a mere statement made by a minister on the rights of citizens cannot be called a constitutional tort, reported Live Law.

“Statement made by minister even if traceable to any affairs of state or protecting the government cannot be attributed vicariously to the government even applying the principle of collective responsibility,” he added.

In her dissenting verdict, Justice Nagarathna held that if a minister makes a disparaging statement in official capacity, it can be “vicariously attributed” to the government. However, she held that the government is not liable if the minster has made the statement in his personal capacity.

“If the statements of the ministers are stray remarks not consistent with stand of government then it would be treated as personal remark,” she added.

Nagarthna also said that she was not inclined to issue guidelines to curb disparaging statements made by public functionaries as it is something that Parliament should address.

“It is for the party to control the speeches made by their ministers which can be done by forming a code of conduct,” she said. “Any citizen who feels attacked by such speeches made or hate speech by public functionary etc can approach court for civil remedies.”