The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday put a ban on large gatherings and processions on roads, including on national highways, after total of 11 persons died in stampede at two public meetings held by Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu over the last week, reported PTI.

On January 1, three persons died and several were injured in a stampede at a Telugu Desam Party public meeting in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur city. On December 28, eight persons had died in a stampede at another event organised by Naidu’s party in Kundukur city of Nellore district.

On Monday, the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh issued the prohibitory order under the provisions of the Police Act, 1861, reported PTI.

“Public meetings on such roads cause huge inconvenience to the general public and the conduct of such public meetings also have proven to lead to injuries and deaths,” the state government said. “The authorities should avoid permitting meetings of public roads. Only in rare and exceptional circumstances permission for public meetings may be considered, with reasons recorded in writing.”

The state government said that the police might suggest alternative locations to hold meetings, on the condition that they should not obstruct traffic on public roads and the safety of the commuters and those attending the event.

AP Home dept issued GO disallowing meetings on roads & roadside margins to avoid any inconvenience to public. Move comes after Kandukur tragedy in which 8 were killed in @ncbn's roadshow. Police to suggest alternatives like open grounds etc to applicants if any.

The ruling YSRCP has blamed Naidu for the death of 11 persons in the stampede. State Tourism Minister RK Roja said the police should register a first information report against the former chief minister, reported the Hindustan Times.

“Naidu deliberately held the rally in a narrow lane in order to show that there were huge crowds for his meeting,” Roja alleged. “Because there was hardly any space for the people to stand, it led to a stampede-like situation.”

Meanwhile, Naidu has said that it was the responsibility of the police to ensure proper safety measures during such public meetings.

“It is the duty of the local police to oversee that there are no untoward incidents,” Naidu had said reported the newspaper. “I am not blaming anyone but I feel the Kandukur police should have taken the necessary precautionary measures.”