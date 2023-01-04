The woman athletics coach who has accused Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment alleged on Tuesday that she is being offered money to remain silent and leave the country, reported ANI.

“I am receiving phone calls that I can go to any country I want and I would get Rs 1 crore every month,” the complainant said, reported ANI. “I have been asked not to take back my complaint but keep shut and fly to some other country.”

On December 31, the Chandigarh Police had booked Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Olympian Sandeep Singh from Pehowa town of Kurukshetra on charges of sexual harassment, stalking, illegal confinement and criminal intimidation after the woman made the accusations.

Singh, who is a former Indian hockey team captain, handed over his portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on January 1.

“All efforts are being made to silence me,” the complainant told reporters on Tuesday, reported India Today. “I am not afraid of death and would not give up despite having received disturbing threats.

The woman, who is an international-level athlete, alleged that Singh sexually harassed her between February and November when she visited his official home in Chandigarh. Singh allegedly contacted the complainant through Instagram.

“He messaged me on Instagram and said my national games certificate is pending and wanted to meet in this regard,” she said. The coach said that she agreed to meet Singh since her certificate had been misplaced by the National Sports Federation and she was pursuing the matter with the authorities. However, she alleged that she was molested when she went to meet the BJP MLA at his home.

The Chandigarh Police has formed a Special Investigation Team to conduct inquiry into the matter. On Tuesday, the SIT recorded statements of the complainant and a senior Haryana Civil Services officer, who was posted with the sports department, reported The Times of India.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khattar has described the allegations as absurd, reported PTI. “A woman sportsperson has levelled an absurd allegation against the sports minister,” Khattar said. “But just levelling an allegation does not make a person guilty. The police probes the allegations.”