A drunk man allegedly exposed himself and urinated on an elderly woman onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi last month, reported The Times of India on Wednesday.

However, the unruly passenger walked free as the cabin crew did not apprehend the man even after the woman complained about the incident that took place on November 26.

It was only after the woman wrote a letter to Tata Group Chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran that Air India decided to take action against the man, according to The Times of India.

“The crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation, and I had to advocate for myself throughout, waiting for long periods of time to get a response,” the woman wrote in the letter. “I am...distressed that the airline made no attempt to ensure my safety or comfort during this incident.”

Narrating her ordeal, the woman said the man had walked to her seat in the business class segment in a drunken state shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off.

“He unzipped his pants, relieved himself and continued to expose me to his private parts,” she said, adding that the man continued to stand there exposing himself till another passenger asked him to leave.

The woman said that she then informed the cabin crew about the incident.

“My clothes, shoes and bag were completely soaked in urine,” she said, according to the newspaper. “The stewardess followed me to the seat, verified that it smelled of urine, and sprayed disinfectant on my bag and shoes.”

The letter said that woman was given a set of pyjamas and disposable slippers to change and asked to sit on a crew seat for an hour before being told to return to her own seat.

“Although the staff had put sheets on top, the area was still reeking of urine,” she said.

The woman added that she was given another crew seat two hours later for the remainder of the flight, even as she learnt that several first class seats were vacant.

“Clearly the crew did not feel that taking care of a distressed passenger was a priority,” the woman wrote.

She added: “At the end of the flight, the staff told me they would get me a wheelchair to ensure that I clear customs as early as possible. However, the wheelchair deposited me at a waiting area, where I waited for 30 minutes, and nobody came to get me. I finally had to clear customs on my own and collect the luggage by myself – all in Air India pyjamas and socks.”

Meanwhile, an Air India official told ANI that the airline has lodged a police complaint. The official said that the airline formed an internal committee that has recommended to put the unruly passenger on no-fly list.

“The matter is under government committee and decision is awaited,” the official added.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has also directed the airline to submit a report on the incident and said that it will take action against those found negligent.