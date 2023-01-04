Two persons were injured after a clash broke out between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) near the ancestral home of former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb in Gomati district on Tuesday, the police said.

One person has been arrested and seven others detained in connection with the case, Gomati Superintendent of Police Ajit Pratap Singh said. Three shops and a few vehicles were damaged in the clash, he said.

The situation is under control, in connection with yesterday's incident of a clash between BJP and CPIM that happened in Kakraban PS area of Gomati District.

Tripura Police requests people to not spread and not pay attention to rumours.#TripuraPolice#SevaVeertaBandhuta pic.twitter.com/pnppH4ZrKa — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) January 4, 2023

The incident occurred when BJP workers were decorating Deb’s house and the surrounding area for a puja, while CPI(M) supporters also put up party flags for their programme in the vicinity, reported PTI.

“Some of CPI(M) flags were allegedly found torn and thrown away, following which the clash broke out near the ancestral house of Mr. Deb,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nirupam Dutta, according to PTI.

“One vehicle owned by a guest of Deb was allegedly torched by the CPI(M) supporters during the clash and two BJP activists suffered injuries,” Dutta said.

Two first information reports have been filed in connection with the case. One of them was lodged based on the complaint of a villager, who alleged that CPI(M) workers attacked BJP supporters, while the other was filed as the police took cognisance of the clash, according to PTI.

“Necessary police deployment has been done,” Singh said. “Situation is under control and sharp watch is being maintained.”

Several media reports had claimed that Deb’s ancestral home had been set on fire. Some publications and journalists had also alleged that Muslims were attacking Hindus and priests.

However, Singh said in her statement that these reports are false.