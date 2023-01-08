Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani on Saturday said that his company is operating in 22 states and that not all of them are governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, reported India TV.

“I can say with clarity that we do not have any problem with any state government,” he said in a interview during the news channel’s Aap Ki Adalat talk show. “We are working even in Left-ruled Kerala, in Mamata Didi’s West Bengal, in Naveen Patnaik Ji’s Odisha, in Jaganmohan Reddy’s state, even KCR’s [K Chandrashekar Rao] state.”

The Adani Group chairperson has faced criticism from the Congress for being close to the BJP, which the Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit claims is engaged in crony capitalism.

On January 3, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged that Adani and Ambani has bought politicians and media houses but could not buy party MP Rahul Gandhi.

In the interview, Adani also said that he has not received any personal help from the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that he got three breaks in his life of which two happened during the Congress rule.

“First, in 1985 during Rajiv Gandhi’s rule, when Exim [export-import] policy allowed our company to become a global trading house, second, in 1991, when PV Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh opened up the economy, and we entered into public-private partnership mode, and third, during Narendra Modi’s 12-year-long rule in Gujarat,” he told Aap Ki Adalat host and journalist Rajat Sharma.

On the allegations levelled by the Congress about the conglomerate making money as the citizens live a life of hardships, Adani sought proof to substantiate the climes.

“Whatever political narrative one may try to draw, ultimately, tell us, where is the allegation?” he asked. “One is a political statement, and the other is a really genuine allegation. Let the people decide what is the truth.”

The Adani Group founder also told India TV that Rahul Gandhi had praised his investment in Rajasthan. “I know Rahul’s policies are not anti-development,” he added. “We want to make maximum investments in every state.”